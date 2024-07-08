Alligator beer opener, Get off my lawn, What’s Happening

#5 Florida man uses alligator to open can of beer
https://www.local12.com/news/offbeat/florida-man-uses-alligator-to-open-beer-can-gators-gator-danger-dangerous-animals-unusual-activity-cincinnati-viral-x-post-trending-internet-culture-meme-exchange-information-america-american-cultural-thirty-second-video-fishing-trip-millions-views?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
Florida man uses a gator to open a beer can.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 3, 2024
🔉
pic.twitter.com/EoOT7jsd4A
#4 Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property – get off my lawn
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/senior-charged-in-shooting-of-teen-on-rural-property-north-of-edmonton-1.6948589?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
#3 Pennsylvania man killed when fireworks explode in his garage
https://wjactv.com/news/local/officials-man-killed-fireworks-explosion-union-city-pennsylvania-holiday-display-investigation-accident-death-atf?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
#2 Iowa City massage therapist with history of sex crimes is suspended by state
https://www.press-citizen.com/story/news/local/2024/07/03/iowa-city-massage-therapist-suspended-for-past-sex-crimes/74291106007/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
#1 USMMA student, 20, strangles mom over eviction notice that ordered him to find job, keep room clean to stay in home
https://nypost.com/2024/07/02/us-news/usmma-student-strangles-mom-after-she-sends-eviction-notice/
Bonus: Texas woman leads cops on high speed chase after stealing ambulance from emergency room
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/texas/article-13593759/Texas-woman-leads-cops-high-speed-