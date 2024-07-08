Alligator beer opener, Get off my lawn, What’s Happening

Top 5 “What’s Happening?” stories:

Alligator bites man. A 9-foot alligator attacked and bit a farm worker picking peppers in Florida (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Florida man uses alligator to open can of beer

https://www.local12.com/news/offbeat/florida-man-uses-alligator-to-open-beer-can-gators-gator-danger-dangerous-animals-unusual-activity-cincinnati-viral-x-post-trending-internet-culture-meme-exchange-information-america-american-cultural-thirty-second-video-fishing-trip-millions-views?utm_source=fark&amp;utm_medium=website&amp;utm_content=link&amp;ICID=ref_fark


#4 Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property – get off my lawn

https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/senior-charged-in-shooting-of-teen-on-rural-property-north-of-edmonton-1.6948589?utm_source=fark&amp;utm_medium=website&amp;utm_content=link&amp;ICID=ref_fark



#3 Pennsylvania man killed when fireworks explode in his garage

https://wjactv.com/news/local/officials-man-killed-fireworks-explosion-union-city-pennsylvania-holiday-display-investigation-accident-death-atf?utm_source=fark&amp;utm_medium=website&amp;utm_content=link&amp;ICID=ref_fark


#2 Iowa City massage therapist with history of sex crimes is suspended by state


https://www.press-citizen.com/story/news/local/2024/07/03/iowa-city-massage-therapist-suspended-for-past-sex-crimes/74291106007/?utm_source=fark&amp;utm_medium=website&amp;utm_content=link&amp;ICID=ref_fark


#1 USMMA student, 20, strangles mom over eviction notice that ordered him to find job, keep room clean to stay in home

https://nypost.com/2024/07/02/us-news/usmma-student-strangles-mom-after-she-sends-eviction-notice/


Bonus: Texas woman leads cops on high speed chase after stealing ambulance from emergency room


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/texas/article-13593759/Texas-woman-leads-cops-high-speed-

Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!