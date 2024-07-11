US men's national soccer coach Gregg Berhalter fired

Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the United States, during the National Anthem before the CONMEBOL Copa America group C match between the United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 1, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

NEW YORK — U.S. men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter has been fired, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Berhalter had "been relieved of his duties ... effective immediately."

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

Berhalter's exit comes after the national team lost 1-0 to Uruguay in the Copa América tournament last week.

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker has launched a search for Berhalter's replacement, U.S. Soccer said.

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to U.S. Soccer,” Crocker said in a statement. “Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”

Berhalter, 50, initially served as head coach from 2018 through the expiration of his contract in 2022, before being rehired in June 2023 on a contract through the 2026 World Cup.

As head coach, he saw a 44-17-13 record in 74 matches and a 29-9-7 record in official competitions, according to U.S. Soccer. Under his tenure, the team qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The team ultimately fell to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

As head coach, he led the team to winning the 2021 Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles.

