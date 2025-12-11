University of Michigan fires head football coach, citing 'inappropriate relationship'

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(ANN ARBOR, Mich) -- The University of Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore after the school said an investigation found "credible evidence" he was in an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member, school officials said.

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Wednesday.

Police in the Pittsfield Township area responded to a call on Wednesday, saying a suspect "was taken into custody" on allegations of assault. The incident "does not appear to be random in nature," police noted.

Pittsfield authorities do not name Moore and no charges have been filed. According to court records, Moore is currently in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Moore, 39, spent two seasons as Michigan's coach, after serving as the team's offensive coordinator.

Biff Poggi has since been named interim coach.

Michigan went 9-3 this season and finished 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Overall, Moore went 18-8 as the team's coach after replacing Jim Harbaugh.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.