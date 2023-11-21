Scoreboard roundup -- 11/20/23

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Milwaukee 142, Washington 129
Denver 107, Detroit 103
Charlotte 121, Boston 118 (OT)
LA Clippers 124, San Antonio 99
Miami 118, Chicago 100
New Orleans 129, Sacramento 93
Minnesota 117, New York 100
Golden State 121, Houston 116
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4 (OT)
Florida 5, Edmonton 3
Nashville 4, Colorado 3
Dallas 6, NY Rangers 3
Los Angeles 4, Arizona 1
Vancouver 3, San Jose 1
Calgary 4, Seattle 3 (OT)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 21, Kansas City 17
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette 71, UCLA 69
Kansas 83, Chaminade 56
Purdue 73, Gonzaga 63
UConn 81, Texas 71
Tennessee 73, Syracuse 56
Kentucky 96, Saint Joseph's 88
Colorado 64, Richmond 59
Wisconsin 65, Virginia 41
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.