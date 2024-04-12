Scoreboard roundup -- 4/11/24

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota at Detroit (Postponed)
Kansas City 13, Houston 3
Oakland 1, Texas 0
Baltimore 9, Boston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee at Cincinnati (Postponed)
NY Mets 16, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 127, Detroit 105
New York 118, Boston 109
Utah 124, Houston 121
Golden State 100, Portland 92
New Orleans 135, Sacramento 123

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 3, Seattle 1
Los Angeles 4 Calgary 1
Florida 4, Columbus 0
Buffalo 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 1
New Jersey 6, Toronto 5
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5 (OT)
Ottawa 3, Tampa Bay 2 (SO)
NY Islanders 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 3, Dallas 0

