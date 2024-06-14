Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce celebrate receiving their third Super Bowl rings

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes arrive on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, June 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

By Carson Blackwelder, ABC News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, along with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs, received their newest Super Bowl rings Thursday.

The team attended the ring ceremony on June 13 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, and celebrated their status as back-to-back champions.

Mahomes, in an all-black suit, attended the event with his wife Brittany, who rocked an off-the-shoulder colorful gown with embellishments and fringe detailing for the celebratory evening.

"Xthree," she captioned an Instagram post.

In a post shared by both the Kansas City and NFL Instagram accounts, Kelce can be seen arriving at the event solo, as his girlfriend Taylor Swift was in Liverpool in the United Kingdom on her massively popular Eras Tour.

Another Instagram post from Kansas City and the NFL shows both Mahomes and Kelce rocking their three Super Bowl rings.

"THREE RING KINGS 💍💍💍," the caption read.

Kansas City won the Super Bowl in 2020, 2023 and 2024. Their most recent victory came in February against the San Francisco 49ers, with Kansas City winning 25-22 in overtime.

The team, including Mahomes and Kelce, visited the White House to celebrate their big win with President Joe Biden on May 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

