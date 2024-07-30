Meet Lauren Scruggs: The first Black American woman to win an individual Olympics fencing medal

U.S. Olympian Lauren Scruggs poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

PARIS — Star fencer Lauren Scruggs knew that she would be making history heading into her gold medal matchup against fellow American Lee Kiefer in the women's individual foil final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But the gravity of the moment still would leave her in a state of "disbelief."

"I thought I was dreaming," Scruggs told ABC News, recounting the hour leading up to the final. "I never expected to make it that far."

Though Scruggs came up short of the gold on July 28, losing to Kiefer 15-6 at the revered Grand Palais, Scruggs made history as the first Black American woman to win an individual medal in fencing.

It also marked the first time American women won both gold and silver Olympic medals at individual foil fencing.

At 21, Scruggs is a rising senior at Harvard with an already well-accomplished resume in fencing at the collegiate level, including First Team All-American, according to her Olympic bio.

As a New York City native, she is also a mentor with the Peter Westbrook Foundation, which teaches fencing to underserved communities.

The founder, Peter Westbrook, has quite the history himself. Considered a "legend" among American Olympic fencers, he won a bronze medal in fencing at the 1984 Summer Olympics and competed in four other Games.

Due to a medical illness, however, Westbrook was not able to travel to Paris to see Scruggs win her silver Olympic medal, but she credits him with having a profound impact on her career.

"I think he's a big reason why I am where I am today," Scruggs said.

Scruggs hopes her achievements can help spotlight Black participation in the sport.

"I think my success in fencing has helped break stereotypes about what Black people can do and who can be a fencer," she said.

