Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2024 World Series

By Riley Hoffman, ABC News

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series on Wednesday.

Dodgers clinched their second World Series title in the last five years by beating the Yankees 7-6 during Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

After a historic season, including setting a home run record, Freddie Freeman was named the series' Most Valuable Player.

While dealing with an ankle injury from the National League Championship Series in September, Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history during Game 1, in the bottom of the 10th inning at Dodgers Stadium.

After rounding the bases following his grand slam, Freeman ran to his father, "He's been throwing me batting practice since I can remember. My swing is because of him. My approach is because of him. I am who I am because of him," Freeman said in his post-game interview.

"If he didn't throw me batting practice, if he didn't love the game of baseball, I wouldn't be here playing this game," he said. "So that's Fred Freeman's moment right there."

Adding to the list of records that were broken during the Fall Classic, the Dodgers became the first team to secure a World Series win after coming back from five or more runs.

Mookie Betts, Freeman and Teoscar Hernández managed to rally from the Yankees' five-run lead, tying the score in the fifth inning.

Wednesday's win marked the Dodgers' eighth title in franchise history, the first since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and the first full-season win since 1988.

