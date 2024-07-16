Ingrid Andress apologizes for viral national anthem performance

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ingrid Andress is apologizing for her rendition of the national anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night that has since gone viral online.

"I'm not gonna b------- y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday, referring to her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and more country stars reveal best advice they ever received

"I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need," she continued. "That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun. xo, Ingrid."

Andress, a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, is best known for her song "More Hearts Than Mine" and her Sam Hunt collaboration "Wishful Drinking."

According to her website, Andress' next shows are both at music festivals, Aug. 3 at Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Oct. 4 at Country Calling in Ocean City, Maryland.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Andress' representative for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.