Celtics top Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 to win record 18th NBA title

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lifts the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics bested the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night to win their 18th championship, setting a new league record.

Small forward Jayson Tatum led Boston to their 106-88 victory over Dallas with 31 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists followed by Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who scored 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brown, 27, went on to be named the MVP for the series.

With the win, which came on the 16th anniversary of Boston's last championship in 2008, the Celtics passed the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA titles in league history.

