Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath announces US tour

By Josh Johnson

Zakk Sabbath, Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath tribute band, has announced a U.S. tour.

The outing launches Dec. 1 in San Francisco and wraps up Jan. 12 in Oklahoma City. The bill will also include two other tribute bands, Zoso and The Iron Maidens, who cover Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden, respectively.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ZakkSabbath.live.

Along with the tour news, Zakk Sabbath has released a new digital compilation dubbed Greatest Riffs, featuring their renditions of songs including "Iron Man," "War Pigs" and "Sweet Leaf," among others.

Wylde, meanwhile, just released a new Black Label Society song, "The Gallows," which follows the band's 2021 album, Doom Crew Inc. He's also been on tour in the reformed Pantera, filling the role of late guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

