Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath announces US tour

Metallica M72 World Tour - Atlanta, GA Paras Griffin/Getty Images (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Zakk Sabbath, Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath cover band, has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing begins Oct. 30 in Rancho Mirage, California, and will crisscross the country before wrapping back up in the Golden State on Dec. 16 in San Diego.

Depending on the date, the bill will also include either an AC/DC or Guns N' Roses cover band.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, head to the Zakk Sabbath Facebook.

Wylde, of course, also plays guitar in Ozzy Osbourne's solo band and is touring in the reunited Pantera in place of the late "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!