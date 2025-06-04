Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath announces US tour

Zakk Sabbath, Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath cover band, has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing begins Oct. 30 in Rancho Mirage, California, and will crisscross the country before wrapping back up in the Golden State on Dec. 16 in San Diego.

Depending on the date, the bill will also include either an AC/DC or Guns N' Roses cover band.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, head to the Zakk Sabbath Facebook.

Wylde, of course, also plays guitar in Ozzy Osbourne's solo band and is touring in the reunited Pantera in place of the late "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

