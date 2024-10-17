Zakk Wylde to perform during Cleveland Browns Rock & Roll Hall of Fame game

Zakk Wylde will be performing at an upcoming Cleveland Browns game celebrating the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The game, which will be against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, takes place at Huntington Bank Field, a day after the Rock Hall induction takes place Saturday at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Wylde's performance will take place at the end of the third quarter, when the Black Label Society frontman will join teenage guitar phenom Max Stak, who's become a Browns fan favorite.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Browns to highlight the massive impact and influence of our Inductees on rock & roll, the music that connects us all," says Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris. "The first ever Cleveland Browns Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game will be an exciting feature of our 2024 Induction Week when the national spotlight shines on Cleveland."

Wylde is also performing during the induction ceremony in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, whose solo band he's long played in. Ozzy will be honored at the Browns game, as well — attendees will have an opportunity to take a photo with a 25-foot inflatable recreation of the Prince of Darkness.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live Saturday on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

