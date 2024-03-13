Zakk Wylde explains why playing with the reformed Pantera is a "beautiful thing"

In addition to his own music, Zakk Wylde has been playing with the reformed Pantera. He says he's happy to do it for both the O.G. Pantera fans and the younger folks who never got to see the original band.

Speaking on the Rock Feed podcast, Wylde says, "I'm honored every night I get to honor my buddies and to honor Dime and Vinnie and Philip [Anselmo] and Rex [Brown] with what they created... every night when we're up there playing, everyone's having a trip down memory lane ... everyone that saw the original Pantera, to be able to hear the music again."

Wylde adds that it's "pretty crazy" how many people in the audience raise their hands when Philip asks who's seeing the band for the first time. "It really, truly is mind-blowing how many," he says. "It's awesome that there's younger kids [coming to the shows]."

He compares the situation to what it would be like if fans who never got to see Led Zeppelin live were able to see the band with Jason Bonham on drums, standing in for his late father, John Bonham.

"Just to hear those songs again live, it's a beautiful thing, man," he notes.

Pantera is playing three Knotfest Australia shows starting March 21, before returning to North America to play Sonic Temple on May 18 and open for Metallica on August 21 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

