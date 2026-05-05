Zakk Wylde announces Berzerkus festival featuring Black Label Society, Lamb of God

Zakk Wylde performs at Mission Ballroom on March 06, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Black Label Society, Zakk Sabbath, And Dark Chapel Perform At The Mission Ballroom

Zakk Wylde has announced the lineup for his Berzerkus festival, taking place Aug. 28 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Aug. 29 in Wantagh, New York.

Wylde's Black Label Society will headline alongside Lamb of God, while the rest of the bill includes Down, Suicidal Tendencies and Wylde's Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Wylde's Facebook page.

Wylde and Black Label Society just released a new album, Engines of Demolition, in March. It includes a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne called "Ozzy's Song."

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