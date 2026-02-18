Yungblud releasing '﻿Idols II﻿' album on Friday

Yungblud performs on stage during the Pinkpop Festival on June 21, 2024 in Landgraaf, Netherlands. (Didier Messens/Getty Images)

Yungblud will be releasing a new album called Idols II on Friday.

As its title suggests, the upcoming record is a sequel to the English artist's latest effort, 2025's Idols.

The Idols II track list includes six new songs, plus the updated version of the original Idols single "Zombie" featuring The Smashing Pumpkins.

Yungblud first announced Idols as a double album project in May. The first part dropped in June.

"We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves," Yungblud said at the time. "Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalize everything; our cage walls build up. We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we’ve even had our breakfast."

Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.