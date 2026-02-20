Yungblud released ﻿'Idols II﻿' album

Yungblud has released Idols II, a sequel album to his 2025 effort, Idols.

The set includes six new songs, plus the updated version of the Idols single "Zombie" featuring The Smashing Pumpkins.

"Part 1 was a journey that helped me reclaim my identity from the darkest position I've ever been in my life," Yungblud says in a statement. "Part 2 is about realising that I am alive, that I am real, that this journey that I've been on didn't kill me."

"It's about realising that you can feel invincible when you actually feel yourself," he continues. "It's about comprehending that my heart is beating and that my lungs are filling up with air."

You can watch the lyric video for the Idols II single "Suburban Requiem" on YouTube.

Yungblud will launch a North American tour in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.