Yungblud drops off Canada's Cowboys Music Festival lineup: 'I'm working on myself'

Yungblud attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yungblud will no longer be performing Sunday at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

"To all my family in Canada I apologise for not being there with you all this weekend," Yungblud says in a statement posted to the festival's Instagram. "I'm currently in a place where I'm working on myself and taking time off at home in the UK."

"I'm taking this extremely seriously and facing head on what's going on for the good of the long term," the "Zombie" rocker continues. "I will never take any of this for granted and I will see you all soon. I love you all."

A replacement for Yungblud will be announced shortly. Those who already purchased tickets will receive an email regarding refund options.

Yungblud last performed in June at his Bludfest festival in Czechia, during which he was seen being overwhelmed with emotion.

"Recently, I've been really struggling and this moment is a byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I've been unable to process," Yungblud said of the moment. "I'm not gonna lie to you when I got off this stage I felt elated but 20 minutes later when I was in the shower on my own I had a breakdown."

You can read Yungblud's full comments on the clip on his Instagram.

Yungblud is scheduled to return to the road July 28 for a show in Indianapolis.

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