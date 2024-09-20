Your mouth will be "Raining Blood" when you try new Slayer hot sauce

Slayer is reuniting to perform at three festivals this fall. Over the summer guitarist Kerry King told ABC Audio that he was "excited for the fire," adding, "Slayer burns everything. I enjoy it a lot." In that case, he'll just love the band's new brand of hot sauce.

The collaboration with Coney Island Saucery is called Raining Blood, after the classic song on the band's 1986 album, Reign in Blood. The condiment is described as "the ultimate hot sauce," boasting a heat level of "complete brutality."

"This sauce is only for the BRAVE. Perfect for spicing up pizza, wings, tacos and more," says the band's Instagram post about it. You can order it now at ConeyIslandSaucery.com.

The company's website notes, "Just like Slayer's relentless and aggressive music, this hot sauce packs a merciless punch, making it a must-have for thrill-seeking chili lovers and metalheads alike. Prepare to embrace the inferno and let the relentless heat of 'Raining Blood' take you to the edge of sensory chaos."



The band will perform sets at the Riot Fest, Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

