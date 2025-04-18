From 'Youngest Daughter' to newest album: Superheaven returns following TikTok success

In 2013, the band Superheaven released a song called "Youngest Daughter." Then a thing called TikTok was invented, and a decade later "Youngest Daughter" was nominated for a Billboard Music Award after being used so much on the platform.

Now, Superheaven is releasing a new, self-titled album, marking their first full-length record since 2015.

As vocalist/guitarist Taylor Madison tells ABC Audio, Superheaven had already started thinking about possibly making another album after getting back together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2013 debut album, Jar, which spawned "Youngest Daughter." Having a TikTok hit in their back pocket was just icing on the cake.

"A record would've happened either way," Madison says. "But the internet stuff kind of put us in a spot to be able to ask for more things when it came time to signing with a label and stuff."

Putting aside going viral on TikTok, the time in between records allowed the Superheaven members to hone their skills and grow as musicians and songwriters, leading to more "advanced" material.

"We've never been afraid to step out of our comfort zone," says vocalist/guitarist Jake Clarke. "But with this, it's kinda like, 'Let's turn some knobs,' you know? 'Let's get weird with it. What do we have to lose?'"

"Youngest Daughter" caught the attention of listeners with its grungy, '90s-era sound, which Superheaven continues and builds on with the new album.

"I think a big part of it is just, like, writing music that's heavy and can be aggressive, but is also mostly melodic," Madison says of Superheaven's musical direction. "It's not like we're a metal band or anything, but I think our records are heavy. But, I mean, it's all about the melody, for me."

Superheaven the album is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.