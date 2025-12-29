The Year in Music 2025: In other news ...

Here are some of the other big rock and alternative stories of 2025:

A Coldplay concert briefly became the center of the music universe — but not because of any Coldplay music. At a July show in Boston, Chris Martin and company inadvertently caught a couple engaging in an affair when they appeared on the big screen during a kiss cam segment. Though the pair ducked out of frame when they realized they were on camera, the internet quickly identified them as Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron, two executives at a company called Astronomer. Both resigned after the incident.

It took 22 years for Evanescence to earn a #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart after breaking out in 2003 with "Bring Me to Life." The track that did it was "Afterlife," which Amy Lee and company recorded for the Netflix adaptation of the Devil May Cry video game series. Evanescence also released a song called "Fight Like a Girl" featuring K.Flay, while Lee teamed up with Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Poppy for the song "End of You," as well as with Halsey on the single "Hand That Feeds."

Nine Inch Nails put out their first record in five years in the form of the soundtrack to the movie Tron: Ares. Trent Reznor and company also launched their acclaimed Peel It Back world tour, which saw them reunite with drummer Josh Freese following his departure from Foo Fighters.

Deftones also returned with their first album in five years, private music. Lead single "my mind is a mountain" became Deftones' first #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Mastodon parted ways with founding guitarist Brent Hinds, marking the metal band's first personnel change in 25 years. Upon making the announcement in March, Mastodon called the parting mutual, though Hinds later made comments on social media that suggested otherwise. Sadly, chances of any reconciliation ended after Hinds was killed in a motorcycle accident in August.

Sublime released their first all-original song in nearly 30 years, "Ensenada," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. The band, which consists of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, plans to release a new album in 2026.

Soundgarden was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and performed alongside Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains while Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Brandi Carlile sang in place of the late Chris Cornell. It marked drummer Matt Cameron's second induction, following his enshrinement with Pearl Jam. Cameron also shocked the rock world by announcing his departure from Pearl Jam after 27 years in the band.

The White Stripes were also among the 2025 Rock Hall inductees. Jack White attended the ceremony, though Meg White, who's continued to stay out of the public eye since the Stripes' 2011 breakup, did not. Twenty One Pilots performed "Seven Nation Army" in honor of Jack and Meg, while Olivia Rodrigo duetted with Feist on the Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends."

Hayley Williams decided to throw Paramore fans into a Para-frenzy when she surprise-released 17 new solo songs behind an unlock code on her website. She then officially released each track as an individual single before collecting them all on an album dubbed Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. Williams later put out three more tunes to complete the album's 20-song track list.

Megadeth announced they're calling it quits after one final album and a multiyear farewell tour. The record, which is self-titled, is due out Jan. 23, 2026, and includes a cover of "Ride the Lightning," originally by Dave Mustaine's old band, Metallica.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.