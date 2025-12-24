The Year in Music 2025: And after all, Oasis actually did reunite

Oasis shocked the music world by announcing a reunion in August 2024. But with nearly a year between the initial announcement and the first show, the possibility lingered that the famously feuding Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher might call the whole thing off.

Luckily for those who were able to get through the queues and actually snag a ticket to the highly in-demand shows, Liam and Noel proved that they'd indeed buried the hatchet upon launching the tour in the U.K. on July 4.

The tour then made its way into the U.S., making stops at Chicago's Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, before making its way to Asia, Australia and South America. The set list stayed constant throughout the trek and focused mostly on Oasis' beloved first two albums, 1994's Definitely Maybe and 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Alongside the Gallagher brothers, the Oasis live lineup included guitarists Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and Gem Archer, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joe Waronker. Arthurs dropped off of select dates due to receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Throughout the tour, Oasis released live recordings from the shows, capturing performances of the songs "Wonderwall," "Bring It on Down," "Cigarettes & Alcohol," "Little By Little" and "Slide Away." Additionally, a film documenting the tour was announced, as well as a photo book.

As for what's next for Oasis, that remains unknown. Liam appeared to tease plans for future shows when he declared "See you next year" during a show at London's Wembley Stadium, but later clarified that they "need to sit down and discuss these things."

Upon concluding the tour in November, Oasis released a statement reading, "There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

We'll see if Oasis plans to keep the tour going beyond 2025, but in a world where Liam and Noel Gallagher peacefully shared the stage for every scheduled show, it seems that anything is possible.

