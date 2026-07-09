Would Iron Maiden attend Rock Hall induction if they weren't on tour? 'No,' says Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden poses in a photocall before attending MABS 2019, Management & Business Summit, at Ifema on June 06, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

While Iron Maiden has an excuse as to why they won't be attending the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, they still wouldn't go even if they didn't have it.

The ceremony date, Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, falls right in the middle of Iron Maiden's tour of Australia. When asked by Metal Hammer if they would attend if they didn't happen to be on the other side of the globe at the same time, frontman Bruce Dickinson simply replies, "No."

"I don't do those sort of things," adds bassist Steve Harris. "I didn't even go to the recent red carpet thing for [Maiden's Burning Ambition] documentary. It's not me."

Maiden was chosen for induction as part of the Rock Hall's 2026 class after two previous nominations. In past interviews, Maiden members have not been overly enthusiastic about the Rock Hall, especially Dickinson.

"Bruce has his own strong feelings about it, which is his opinion," Harris says. "It's never really bothered me one way or the other, because awards aren't what we do this for. But in a weird way I'm glad it's happened so the Americans will stop banging on about it."

"To me, if you get offered something, you say, 'Thank you very much,'" he continues. "But did I lose sleep over getting it or not getting it? No."

Dickinson adds, "I can't even summon the energy to be vitriolic about it."

"I appreciate that a significant number of people are happy for us," Dickinson says. "That's nice. It's not something we're bothered about."

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