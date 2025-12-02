Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth announces 2026 tour dates

3 Doors Down In Concert - Detroit, MI Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth performs at Little Caesars Arena on November 20, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a 2026 U.S. tour with his band, Mammoth.

The headlining trek launches March 5 in Buffalo, New York, and concludes April 4 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Mammoth will also play a one-off show in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 18, which was rescheduled from Nov. 29 due to inclement weather.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Mammoth.band.

The tour will support the new Mammoth album, The End, which was released in October.

You can also catch Mammoth live on their current 2025 tour, which wraps up Sunday in Anaheim, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!