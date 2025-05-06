Wolfgang Van Halen played dad Eddie's Frankenstein guitar on new Mammoth song, 'The End'

BMG
By Josh Johnson

Wolfgang Van Halen's new song with his band Mammoth, "The End," will probably remind you of Eddie Van Halen with its tapping guitar riff. Fittingly, Wolf recorded the part with his late father's signature Frankenstein guitar.

"Fun fact, I recorded the main tapping of the song, and the slap part with the Frankenstein!" Wolf shares in a social media post. "Makes me feel closer to Pop that such an important part of his history can live with mine every time I record."

"The End" may also remind you of Van Halen with its video, which includes a shot of Wolf walking down a stage while playing a solo in a possible reference to the "Hot for Teacher" video.

Mammoth, formerly known as Mammoth WVH, has released two albums, and a third is on the way. They'll be touring the U.S. through the spring and summer while playing dates with Seether and Creed before launching their own headlining tour in the fall.

