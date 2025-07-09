Wolfgang Van Halen announces new Mammoth album, ﻿'The End'

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a new album with his band Mammoth.

The record is called The End, and is due out Oct. 24. It includes the previously released title track, which currently sits in the top 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

A second cut, titled "The Spell," has also been released, and you can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The End marks the third Mammoth album, and the first since Wolf dropped the WVH from the band name.

Mammoth will hit the road while opening for Creed starting Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour with support from Myles Kennedy in October.

Here's the track list for The End:

"One of a Kind"

"The End"

"Same Old Song"

"The Spell"

"I Really Wanna"

"Happy"

"Better Off"

"Something New"

"Selfish"

"All in Good Time"

