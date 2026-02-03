Wolfgang Van Halen battles 'crowd dysmorphia' in believing in Mammoth's success

Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth have notched their fourth #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with their current single, "The Spell." As Wolf tells ABC Audio, his radio success has been "a little difficult to believe."

"I think I'm my own toughest critic," Wolf says. "I do stuff for myself and I write music that feels good for me, but to know that somebody else could hear it and enjoy it and derive their own meaning from it is a really cool thing."

That self-criticism, Wolf says, has resulted in what he calls "crowd dysmorphia."

"It's tough for me to tell if people are into it or not, and anybody I see enjoying it, it almost seems like it's sarcastic," he laughs. "I think that's just how tough my brain is on myself."

But between the chart success and seeing more and more people coming out to shows while singing along and rocking Mammoth T-shirts, that crowd dysmorphia has started to ease.

"We've played almost 350 shows over the last four years, and to see that people enjoy it and wanna come see us again ... it's very humbling, and we're very grateful to be able to do it," Wolf says.

"The Spell" is off Mammoth's new album, 2025's The End. Mammoth will launch a U.S. headlining tour in March before hitting the road with Bush in April.

