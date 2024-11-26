With Nita Strauss 'committed to another tour,' Alice Cooper reunites with Orianthi for 2025 run

Nita Strauss will be absent from Alice Cooper's band during their early 2025 tour.

With the "Dead Inside" rocker hitting the road playing solo shows and opening for Apocalyptica's previously announced U.S. tour, Cooper is reuniting with former touring guitarist Orianthi for the upcoming run, which launches in January.

"We always try to coordinate our schedule so we can keep the band together, but these shows came up after Nita had already committed to another tour," Cooper says. "So I reached out to Orianthi, and thankfully she was available to jump back in, so we're all really looking forward to doing these shows with her. I'm so fortunate to always have such great musicians to work with."

Orianthi was a member of Cooper's live band from 2011 to 2014, after which Strauss joined the band. Strauss previously missed shows with Cooper in 2022 to tour in pop star Demi Lovato's live band.

Strauss is set to be back in the Cooper live lineup for the band's set at the Sonic Temple festival in May and for their gig opening for My Chemical Romance's Philadelphia stadium show in August.

