With new music in the works, Breaking Benjamin feels 'really prepared' to return to the road

Breaking Benjamin will launch a U.S. tour alongside Staind on Saturday in Brandon, Mississippi. The band plans to play new material on the trek, including the live debut of their 2024 comeback single, "Awaken."

"Fans have had some time to sit with ['Awaken'] before they see it live, which was important to us," guitarist Jasen Rauch tells ABC Audio.

"Awaken," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marked the first new song from Breaking Benjamin in five years and previews their upcoming album, the follow-up to 2018's Ember. With fresh music in the works, Rauch feels he and his bandmates are "really prepared" to hit the road, "more so than we have been in the past."

"It's really easy to fall in the rut of, you know, 'Well, yeah, we have a tour coming up, it's another tour,'" Rauch says. "With a new album cycle and a new album coming out, [we're] really being conscious about these tours mattering and tying everything in together from the visuals to the sounds to the artwork to everything that's happening with the new album."

He adds, "We haven't had an album to promote in so long that we're trying to be really purposeful and mindful about everything we do and every decision we make there."

Breaking Benjamin's tour with Staind will conclude in June. They'll then hit the road with Three Days Grace beginning in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.