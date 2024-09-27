With arms (still) wide open: Creed's ﻿'Human Clay'﻿ turns 25

Creed has been holding their arms wide open for a quarter of a century.

The rock band's gigantic sophomore album, Human Clay, was released Sept. 28, 1999 — 25 years ago Saturday. It became the first Creed record to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 and today is certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Human Clay spawned the singles "With Arms Wide Open," "Higher," "Are You Ready?" and "What If." "With Arms Wide Open" earned Creed their first and only #1 Hot 100 hit and won the Grammy for Best Rock Song.

While clearly a hit with listeners, Human Clay wasn't exactly beloved by critics, and for every Creed superfan it seemed like there was someone who hated them in equal measure. Still, the music has endured, so much so that Creed reunited in 2023, ending an 11-year hiatus.

Since reuniting, the world has experienced what can only be described as a Creed-aissance — "Higher" became the anthem for the World Series-winning Texas Rangers, members Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, and the acclaimed musician SZA declared that she's a Creed fan.

That doesn't even mention a huge 2024 reunion tour, much of which sold out. Creed's August show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, was ruled the band's largest-ever headlining concert.

Creed's tour continues into late September and picks up again in arenas starting in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.