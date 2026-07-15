William Shatner to perform metal set at 2026 Riot Fest

William Shatner attends the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards at Hilton Universal City Hotel on February 02, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

William Shatner is set to bring his heavy metal project to the live stage.

The 95-year-old Star Trek icon will be performing at the 2026 Riot Fest, taking place Sept. 18-20 in Chicago. His band will feature guitarist Marcus Nand, former Ozzy Osboure bassist Phil Soussan, Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning and drummer Fred Aching.

"I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," Shatner says in a statement. "Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. With this incredible band behind me, I expect nothing less than lift-off. I can't wait to share this experience with the fans."

The Riot Fest 2026 lineup also includes headliners Twenty One Pilots, Tool and Pierce the Veil.

As previously reported, Shatner is planning to release a metal album featuring covers of bands including Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. Rob Halford will guest on a rendition of the Priest classic "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."

Full details about the album, including the release date and the full track and guest list, are forthcoming.

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