Why did Oasis' Noel & Liam Gallagher break up? "Because he stole my teddy bear"

With all the excitement around the Oasis reunion, it's perhaps hard to remember why exactly Noel and Liam Gallagher broke up in the first place. Well, we now have an answer, thanks to a fan's chance encounter with Noel.

The fan, named Steve, was out with his children when he ran into Noel in a London shop; he posted the interaction to his social media. As Steve was explaining his love for Oasis, one of the kids, who's apparently been keeping up with the news, asked, "Wait, is he getting back with his brother?" Another child then asked Noel directly, "Why did you fall out with your brother?"

"Why did I fall out with him?" Noel replied. "Because he stole my teddy bear."

However, the kids weren't buying it. One even declared, "You're fake, see ya!" and walked away.

Once again, the intuition of children proves to be correct, as a burgled stuffed animal is indeed not the reason Oasis split. Or, at least, that's according to a statement Noel put out back in 2009, in which he said he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

What followed was 15 years of Noel and Liam sniping at each other through interviews and social media while seemingly delusional fans continued to hope for a reunion. Those hopes were finally answered on Tuesday when the Gallaghers announced that they'd be getting Oasis back together for a run of U.K. and Ireland shows launching in July 2025.

Presales for the shows begin Friday before going on sale to the general public on Saturday.

