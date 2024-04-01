Who's buying? Megadeth offers Dave Mustaine wig for April Fools' Day

Megadeth is celebrating April Fools' Day with a hairy proposition.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 1, the thrash metallers announced they've started selling Megadeth wigs, inspired by the hairstyles of frontman Dave Mustaine, bassist James LoMenzo, drummer Dirk Verbeuren and new guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari.

"Grab yours today and get ready to thrash with us on tour!" the post reads. "Just kidding…but would you actually buy one…?"

We can only assume this means that the next Megadeth album will be called Wigs Sell ... but Who's Buying?

As for Megadeth's real 2024 plans, the band will launch a tour of South America on Saturday, April 6. You can watch livestreams of their upcoming shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 13 and 14 via Veeps.

