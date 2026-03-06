Whoa: Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announces new album, ﻿'All in Now'

Dogstar, the band featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass, has announced a new album called All in Now.

The record is due out May 29. It's the follow-up to 2023's Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which marked the first Dogstar album in over 20 years.

"We couldn't f****** wait," Reeves says in a statement. "Personally, I loved it all. For me, the attitude was like, 'let's work hard and let's GO.'"

The All in Now title track is out now alongside a video on YouTube.

Dogstar has also announced a U.S. tour, which begins with two California shows in May before kicking off in earnest in August. Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DogstarOfficial.com.

Here's the All in Now track list:

"Math"

"This Sphere"

"All in Now"

"Exalted"

"Siren"

"Punch the Sky"

"Joy"

"What Is"

"The Whisper"

"Shards of Rain"

"Shallow Easy"

"Wing"

