The White Stripes ﻿'Live in Tasmania﻿' album to be released in upcoming Vault package

A new White Stripes live album will be released as part of the latest package from the Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

Live in Tasmania was recorded in the Australian island state in 2006. The 33-song set is spread across three vinyl LPs.

"Tasmania is the only White Stripes show I ever saw that, in the middle of the performance, I thought, 'The world needs to hear this,'" reads a statement from Ben Blackwell, official White Stripes archivist and historian. "It was so clearly beyond impressive. When we started The Vault seventeen years ago, I had my long-term sights on getting this show to the masses. I'm ecstatic for the rest of the world to finally hear it."

The Vault package also includes a bonus 12-inch single capturing Jack White's halftime performance at the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game, which featured an onstage collaboration with Eminem.

Signups for the Live in Tasmania Vault package are open now through April 30 at midnight CT. For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com/vault.

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