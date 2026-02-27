When We Were Young festival to return in 2027 after skipping 2026

A fan reacts during the 2025 When We Were Young Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

When We Were Young won't be happening in 2026.

The Las Vegas festival will be skipping this year but plans to return in 2027, organizers have announced.

"The songs, the memories, the moments — none of it exists without you," a statement on the When We Were Young website reads. "After an unforgettable run in Las Vegas, we've decided to take 2026 off to give this festival the care it deserves and to make sure what comes next feels just as special as what came before."

It continues, "Thank you for showing up with your whole hearts every year. This isn't goodbye — it’s just a pause. We'll see you in 2027."

The first When We Were Young festival took place in 2017 in Santa Ana, California. It then relaunched in Vegas in 2022 with a headline-making lineup dedicated to the alternative, emo and pop-punk scene of the early and mid-2000s.

My Chemical Romance and Paramore headlined in 2022, followed by blink-182 and Green Day in 2023, MCR and Fall Out Boy in 2024, and blink and the reformed Panic! at the Disco in 2025.

