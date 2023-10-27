What's up, Denny's? blink-182, that's what

Blink-182 will be headlining stadiums and arenas in 2024 on their U.S. tour, but before that, they needed to complete a very important rite of passage: playing a hardcore show at Denny's.

You may recall that in 2013 a band called Live Without uploaded a YouTube video of them rocking out at their local Grand Slam purveyor. The clip went viral in no small part due to the lead singer yelling, "What the f***'s up, Denny's?" at the moshing crowd.

Ten years later, the "All the Small Things" trio has recreated the video at a Denny's in Long Beach, California, complete with Mark Hoppus handling the role of the "What's up?" inquirer. You can watch that now via blink's YouTube.

While you may have missed your chance to see blink-182 at a Denny's, you can catch them on their aforementioned 2024 tour, which launches in the U.S. in June. They'll be touring in support of their new album, ONE MORE TIME..., the first blink record featuring the classic lineup of Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker in over 10 years.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

