What's My Chemical Romance teasing with 'Phantom' video?

The dream of a new My Chemical Romance album carries on.

The reunited "Helena" rockers have shared a mysterious teaser on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy while speculating on the possibility of new material.

The teaser features the word "phantom" flashing in neon green light against a black background. Its accompanying caption reads, "A GAME YOU WILL PLAY."

The word "phantom," of course, has long been part of MCR lore. It shows up in the lyrics of the song "Welcome to the Black Parade" and in the title of their 2002 EP, Like Phantoms, Forever. Additionally, the band's 2019 reunion show in Los Angeles was titled Like Phantoms Forever.

Said reunion show marked My Chem's long-awaited comeback following their breakup in 2013. The band then embarked on a full reunion tour in 2022 after their initially announced 2020 dates were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon launching the tour, MCR premiered a song called "The Foundations of Decay," marking the band's first new material since 2014's "Fake Your Death," which was released as part of the band's post-breakup compilation May Death Never Stop You. The most recent My Chem album featuring new original music is 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

My Chemical Romance kicked off a U.S. stadium tour in 2025, during which they performed their 2006 album The Black Parade in full each show. The tour's 2026 leg is currently underway in South America and will come to the U.S. in August.

