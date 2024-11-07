What's Maynard James Keenan's favorite tool?

By Josh Johnson

A Maynard James Keenan interview briefly turned into an episode of Home Improvement as the Tool frontman chose his favorite tool.

Comedian Bert Kreischer posed the question during the latest episode of his podcast, adding that it was his daughter's idea to ask it.

Keenan's answer? A "battery-operated pneumatic nail gun."

"That changed the game!" Kreischer exclaimed.

"I remember when it was, like, the canister and it would clog up and get all f***** up," Keenan continued. "The newer ones ... you can charge the battery ... you can get some s*** done."

We assume in Keenan's next interview he'll be asked about what he thinks is the most perfect circle.

Meanwhile, Keenan will have some downtime to use his battery-operated pneumatic nail gun before a busy 2025, which includes the Tool Live in the Sand destination festival in the Dominican Republic and the return of A Perfect Circle and Puscifer's Sessanta tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!