What's AFI counting down to?

Linkin Park - From Zero World Tour In Monterrey Davey Havok, singer of AFI Band performs, during the opening of the show as part of the 'From Zero World Tour' at Estadio Banorte on February 5, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

AFI is up to something.

The "Miss Murder" rockers have shared a mysterious post to their Instagram featuring a video of a grandfather clock. They've also cleared their website save for an image of a sun dial and droning background noise alongside a link to the band's email list.

Cryptic social media posts and website upheavals often suggest the imminent release of new music, which AFI fans are certainly hoping for in the comments. The band hasn't put out an album since 2021's Bodies.

One thing that is for certain is AFI is set to launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

