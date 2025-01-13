What a Tool: Lzzy Hale stopped seeing a guy who fell asleep at concert

By Josh Johnson

For Lzzy Hale, falling asleep at a Tool concert is definitely a red flag.

In an interview with Guitar Player, the Halestorm frontwoman recalls breaking things off with a guy because he did just that.

As Hale explains, she and her brother/future bandmate Arejay Hale were big Tool fans growing up, and they'd gotten tickets to see them on their tour supporting 2001's Lateralus album. However, Arejay got in trouble with their parents and was unable to go, so Lzzy decided to bring a date.

"We didn't have great seats, but it didn't matter — the show was amazing," Lzzy shares. "I was singing every world."

Her date, however, wasn't as into it, and Lzzy caught him snoozing halfway through the show. Suffice to say, that definitely caused a, ahem, "Schism" in their once-promising relationship.

"Total deal-breaker for me," Lzzy says.

"So in a weird way, Tool's Lateralus was a life-changer," she adds. "My brother still teases me about it: 'I wouldn't have fallen asleep.'"

Lzzy and Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger are currently on an acoustic tour.

