What Mammoth song is Wolfgang Van Halen singing at his 'Grohl-iest'?

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth performs at Little Caesars Arena on November 20, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Wolfgang Van Halen takes his love of Foo Fighters to new heights on his latest Mammoth album, 2025's The End.

Toward the end of the opening track, "One of a Kind," Wolf starts screaming the line "We're not coming home" in a way that's very reminiscent of Dave Grohl's vocals.

"I do think that's probably my Grohl-iest I've ever sounded," Wolf tells ABC Audio.

In general, Wolf found he was trying new things with his voice on The End.

"Through the vocal recording and everything, I was really uncomfortable most of the time," Wolf says. "I thought that was cool because it meant I was doing something I wasn't familiar or comfortable with."

While "One of a Kind" might remind you of the Foos, the song "The End" will definitely remind you of Wolf's late father, Eddie Van Halen, with its tapping guitar intro. Wolf says he long had that tapping part set aside, but didn't know what to do with it until "The End" came along.

"I was like, 'Wait, I have that tapping thing,' what if it's the centerpiece of this intro and it kinda has these epic stabs in between," Wolf recalls. "It was almost a fun writing exercise to write a song around that idea."

Also on "The End," Wolf briefly turns into Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers with a slapping part that's actually played on guitar instead of bass, which came along after a discussion with his producer.

"I only had a guitar on me, so I was like, 'It goes like this, but pretend it's a bass,'" Wolf says. "When I showed it to him he was like, 'Dude, you should do that on guitar, that sounds really cool.'"

Mammoth will launch a U.S. tour in support of The End Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

