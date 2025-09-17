What, like it's hard? Mgk visits Harvard Business School

MACHINE GUN KELLY Mgk. (ABC/Jeff Neira) (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly, welcome to Harvard.

The "cliché" artist visited the Ivy League university's business school and gave a guest lecture during a class.

"Harvard has a new professor," mgk writes in an Instagram post alongside photos from the trip, which include multiple shots of him sporting a tie for the occasion.

Perhaps mgk gave a lesson on how to get Bob Dylan to narrate the trailer for your new album.

Mgk put out his latest record, lost americana, in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!