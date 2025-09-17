What, like it's hard? Mgk visits Harvard Business School

Machine Gun Kelly, welcome to Harvard.

The "cliché" artist visited the Ivy League university's business school and gave a guest lecture during a class.

"Harvard has a new professor," mgk writes in an Instagram post alongside photos from the trip, which include multiple shots of him sporting a tie for the occasion.

Perhaps mgk gave a lesson on how to get Bob Dylan to narrate the trailer for your new album.

Mgk put out his latest record, lost americana, in August.

