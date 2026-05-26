And what it all comes down to is that Poppy's released a cover of 'Hand in My Pocket'

Everything's gonna be fine, fine, fine now that Poppy has released a cover of Alanis Morissette's "Hand in My Pocket."

The "new way out" artist put her spin on the Jagged Little Pill single for the movie Mile End Kicks. The film is set in 2011 and stars Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira as a music critic who moves to Montreal in an effort to write a book on Jagged Little Pill.

Mile End Kicks is out now on digital platforms.

Poppy released a new album, Empty Hands, in January. She'll launch a U.S. tour in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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