We'll be White Black: Watch Jack White crash Jack Black's monologue and perform on '﻿SNL'

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live was definitely jacked.

Jack White was the musical guest, officially joining SNL's musical guest Five-Timers Club as solo artist, while making his sixth appearance overall; he'd also performed with The White Stripes in 2002. Meanwhile, the similarly named Jack Black hosted the episode, which marked his induction into the Five-Timers Club as a host.

In Black's opening monologue, the Tenacious D frontman was brought into the Five-Timers Club lounge, which had fallen into a state of disrepair. Black then declared he was going to fix the lounge by "singing the most rocking song," before launching into the Stripes' signature hit "Seven Nation Army," as White joined in on guitar.

"We'll be White Black!" Black quipped as the monologue ended.

White later returned to stage for the live debut of his two new singles, "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico." The songs, which dropped Friday, mark White's first new material since his 2024 album, No Name.

White also appeared in a sketch called "Words to Live By," in which Black and cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson sang a country song about being told something important and significant, but they can't remember exactly what they were told. It's basically like how Tenacious D's "Tribute" doesn't sound anything like the greatest song in the world -- it's just a tribute.

White showed up towards the end of the sketch to perform a guitar solo, but in keeping with the theme of the song, he couldn't remember how it went.

If that wasn't enough Jack White for you, you can catch him performing Monday on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

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