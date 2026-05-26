Weezer's Rivers Cuomo stealth drops collection of covers

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during Riot Fest at Douglass Park on September 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jason Squires/WireImage)

Rivers Cuomo apparently used the Memorial Day holiday to revisit his personal archives.

The Weezer frontman took to his YouTube channel over the weekend to upload a collection of seemingly random covers, mostly dated back to 2018 and 2019.

The set, dubbed "randum cuverz," features Cuomo's solo demo recordings of songs including Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine," Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Radiohead's "Creep," Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Nirvana's "Drain You" and "Lithium," Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

Weezer would go on to release official covers of "Billie Jean" and "Enter Sandman" for their 2019 Teal Album and in 2021 as part of the Metallica Blacklist compilation, respectively.

The Teal Album also includes Weezer's hit version of Toto's "Africa," as well as covers of TLC's "No Scrubs" and a-ha's "Take on Me."

As for original Weezer music, the band just put out a new single called "Shine Again" in April, which marks the first preview of their upcoming new album.

Weezer will launch a U.S. tour in September.

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