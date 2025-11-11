Weezer's Lollapalooza Olivia Rodrigo collaboration to be released as vinyl single

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the 2025 When We Were Young Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images) Olivia Rodrigo at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Weezer's collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo at Lollapalooza 2025 in August will be immortalized to vinyl.

The pop star is releasing a 7-inch single featuring the two songs she played with Rivers Cuomo and company at the Chicago festival. It's available now to preorder via Rodrigo's web store and will ship on Dec. 5.

Weezer joined Rodrigo for performances of their songs "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So." In introducing the band to the stage, Rodrigo told the crowd that Weezer was her first-ever concert.

"Thank u @weezer for still making me this excited all these years later!" Rodrigo later shared in an Instagram post.

The single cover artwork features a throwback picture of a young Rodrigo wearing a Weezer t-shirt and oversized headphones, while the back is a photo from the Lollapalooza performance.

Rodrigo is known to be a big fan of alternative and rock music. She also brought out The Cure's Robert Smith during her set at Glastonbury in June and just covered The White Stripes during the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday.

