Weezer unearths only known recording of 'Superman' song

Weezer has unearthed the only known recording of an early song called "Superman."

The track was recorded during a 1992 band practice and is included in the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Weezer's self-titled debut aka the Blue Album.

"With these garage rehearsals, we have a totally unique and fleeting glimpse into the earliest dynamics of Weezer," says Karl Koch, described as Weezer's "longtime friend, collaborator, and de facto band historian." "The decision to roll tape 'live' in the garage seems to have been random, and it only happened twice. The very existence of these recordings depended on pure luck, as the tapes were apparently lost not long after I duped them back then."

You can listen to "Superman" now via digital outlets.

The Blue Album reissue is due out Nov. 1. Weezer also celebrated the album's 30th anniversary on a U.S. tour, which wrapped earlier in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.