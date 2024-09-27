Weezer releases BBC recordings from upcoming ﻿'Blue Album'﻿ 30th anniversary reissue

By Josh Johnson

Weezer has released five previously unreleased tracks recorded for the BBC in 1995.

The recordings are among the bonus tracks included on the upcoming deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of Weezer's 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album.

Recalling the sessions, Weezer shares, "High pressure - we had to bang it all out in a day, no time to re-do anything, so it had to be tight the first time."

You can listen to the BBC recordings, which feature renditions of songs including "My Name Is Jonas" and an acoustic version of "Buddy Holly," now via digital outlets.

The Blue Album reissue will be released Nov. 1. Weezer is currently celebrating the record's 30th anniversary on their U.S. Voyage to the Blue Planet tour.

