Weezer reflects on Voyage to the Blue Planet tour: "Our best tour ever!

Weezer's Voyage to the Blue Planet has officially been completed.

The band's U.S. tour, which wrapped Saturday in Palm Desert, California, celebrated the 30th anniversary of Rivers Cuomo and company's 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album. In a Facebook post, Weezer writes that each show featured "an amazing sold out crowd of fans, singing along and going bananas!"

"We really couldn't have asked for a better tour - in fact, this was our best tour ever!" the post continues. "After 30+ years on the road, we are so grateful to have reached new heights we could only have dreamed of back in the day."

The shows featured a performance of the Blue Album in full. The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. were also on the bill.

Weezer will continue to celebrate the Blue Album's 30th anniversary with a deluxe reissue, due out Nov. 1.

